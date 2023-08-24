Ussd: ‘Banks’ Refusal To Pay N150bn Debt Now Political’

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have identified political interference in the persistent refusal of banks to pay about N150 billion debt owed the telcos from the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). Since 2019, deposit money banks and telecoms operators have been at loggerheads over the non-payment for the USSD services rendered to the banks by the telcos, which has accumulated to about N150 billion.

All efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve the conflict have continued to fail as the banks refused to pay the debts. Speaking at the ongoing Nigeria Telecoms Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2023) in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the issue was settled due to political interference.

According to him, the USSD agreement was basically a commercial contract in terms of buying and selling whereby the buyer pay for what he is being supplied, adding ‘Banks’ refusal to pay N150bn debt now political’ that if the buyer refuses to pay then the supply has to stop. He complained that the industry could not resort to the terms of the contract when the banks refused to pay since the matter was taken to the political space with the intervention of the minister and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which has made the matter drag for so long.

He, therefore, urged the new Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to preserve the independence of the telecoms sector under the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), saying the regulator should be given the required autonomy to function well. Adebayo also raised the alarm over the un- sustainable end-user pricing for services in the telecoms sector given the cost of doing business, especially now that fuel subsidy has been removed.

He added that in no distant future, electricity subsidies would go and there would be another crisis. “We must look at a more realistic pricing for the services we offer because the current pricing is not sustainable.

We are giving out the price below our production cost,” he said. Nothing the rate at which the Nigerian- trained tech experts run away from Nigeria, the ALTON boss charged the new Minister to make sure a conducive environment is created to make sure those who have left the country are repatriated to contribute to the development of the country’s telecom and technology sector.

“We have lost many of our experts to the japa of money but we lose them abroad due to the situation here. We are appeal- ing to the new minister to make sure the environment is conducive for them to work for Nigeria. They may not necessarily come here, they make work from anywhere especially now that everyone can work from, but they have to work for Nigeria from anywhere they are,” he said.