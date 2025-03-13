USPF: We’re Investing $2bn In Telecoms To Bridge 30m Gaps – FG

Share

The Federal Government has revealed its efforts through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to bridge the telecommunication gaps in the country.

One of such effort, according to the Nigerian government, is the approval of a $2 billion investment in telecoms infrastructure in the unserved and underserved communities across the country.

While speaking at the industry-focused stakeholders’ engagement session organised by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) in Lagos on Thursday, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, noted that there are about 30 million Nigerians living without access to telecommunications.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK FCDO).

Tijani, who spoke on the theme “Fostering Connectivity in Unserved and Underserved Communities: Collaborating for Sustainable Growth”, said despite the progress so far made in the sector, millions of Nigerians, particularly in remote and underserved communities, remain disconnected from these digital opportunities.

The Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to investing in the telecoms infrastructure in the rural areas, explaining that the investment would be a collaboration between the government and the private sector for security and sustainability of the project, saying the government will take 49% while the private sector contributes the remaining 51% investment.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a President with a very strong understanding of the role of infrastructure in developing society and driving growth as well, which is why this sector has had the opportunity that the Federal Executive Council has approved two significant projects for us.

“One was done last year, which is a project that is aimed at investing $2 billion into building 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic network in the country. And we all need to pay attention to that. The quality of connectivity that we want can only be achieved when investment is made in digital infrastructure.

“And historically, we’ve allowed the private sector to do this investment, which is not sufficient because the private sector will go to where they can see immediate returns for their investments.

“And as our economy is growing, we’re having more people. You know, people have more disposable income, and more people want to consume telecommunication services.

“There’s pressure on that infrastructure, which is why this government has decided that we will bridge the gap, we will invest $2 billion in 90000 kilometers of fiber optic network.

“Now we’re working on that project. The World Bank is committing half a billion towards that project, and we expect that by the end of the year, we will start digging. So that’s number one.

“Number two is also a recently approached project where the Federal Executive Council has decided we’re going to find money and invest our own money in building about 7000 telecommunications towers.

“So the reality is that if you live in an area where there’s no telecommunication towers, you won’t be able to make calls at all, and in Nigeria today, they are close to 25 million to 30 million young people living in areas where there’s absolutely no telecommunications, and most of these areas are rural areas, so the government has decided the private companies capital cannot go to these areas, that government must invest some money into those towers to ensure that our people can have access.”

He reiterated that the way the project is being structured is that the government is only going to invest up to 49% while the private sector will take up the 51%.

He said the USPF has been a critical instrument in the Federal government’s mission to extend connectivity to these communities.

“By supporting infrastructure expansion, fostering local innovation, and driving inclusive policies, the USPF aligns with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Over the last 25 years, Nigeria has made significant strides in expanding connectivity and strengthening our digital technology infrastructure.

“In recent years, broadband penetration has been growing significantly, bringing millions more Nigerians online and enabling new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion.

“Today however, there are still millions of Nigerians on the fringes of digital transformation who are yet to have access to reliable connectivity. Many communities—particularly rural areas—face significant barriers, including inadequate infrastructure and limited digital literacy. These gaps not only hinder personal and business growth but also limit the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) has been a critical instrument in the Federal Governments’s mission to extend connectivity to these communities.

“By supporting infrastructure expansion, fostering local innovation, and driving inclusive policies, the USPF aligns with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR)’s goal of enabling meaningful and affordable connectivity for all Nigerians.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, is also actively driving transformative projects aimed at unlocking digital opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

“Some of our flagship initiatives to close this divide include: Project BRIDGE (90,000km Fibre Optic Expansion) which is designed to significantly improve broadband penetration across Nigeria by extending fibre optic infrastructure to all regions; Project 774: This initiative ensures that every local government secretariat in Nigeria benefits from high-speed connectivity, fostering grassroots digital transformation; The Universal Access Project: A game-changing initiative targeted at connecting over 20 million Nigerians who currently have no access to digital services; the National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria (NBAN): Our multi-stakeholder effort to drive collaboration across government and private sector to drive universal high quality broadband access; the 3 Million Technical Talent programme ( 3MTT): Which is strengthening our talent pipeline to deliver a workforce to improve the digital ecosystem.

“These projects are not just focussed on infrastructure but also about enabling businesses, empowering individuals, and unlocking the full economic potential of

Nigeria’s digital landscape as we work towards a 1 Trillion Dollar Economy

“However, bridging this digital divide is not a task for the government alone.

“Sustainable and impactful progress requires strong partnerships across the public and private sectors, development agencies, civil society, and local communities.

“To ensure effective collaboration, we must focus on four key pillars such as community engagement. By understanding and addressing the unique needs of our local communities, we can encourage their participation which is crucial.

“We stand at a defining moment in Nigeria’s digital transformation. We have the vision, the policy framework, and the will to connect every Nigerian to the digital economy. But we need your partnership to explore alternative innovative ways to deliver on all elements of our plans.

“There is a clear role for everyone – Government at all levels, Private Sector, Development Partners and local communities in this journey.

“Together, with a clear focus on investment in last mile connectivity, capacity building and infrastructure development as well as the creation of policies that enable the rapid deployment of digital infrastructure, we can achieve universal access to communications and digital literacy for all Nigerians by 2030.

“I look forward to working together to unlock the full potential of our nation’s most valuable resource—our people.”

In his welcome address, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said the session reflected stakeholders’ collective commitment to ensuring equitable access to telecommunications services for all Nigerians, especially those in unserved and underserved communities.

“Today’s meeting is particularly aimed at bringing key industry stakeholders together to provide valuable insights on strategies that can be adopted to enhance USPF Interventions and serve as a feedback mechanism to build partnerships for Nigeria’s digital future.

“It goes without saying that the USPF acknowledges the crucial role of collaboration, strategic partnerships and complementary efforts to achieve sustainable development.

“Additionally, the evolving telecommunications landscape necessitates innovative and collaborative approaches to ensure long-term viability in delivering connectivity to unserved and underserved populations.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), through the USPF, has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at providing universal access and universal service. These efforts align with broader national and global goals, including bridging the digital divide, promoting universal access, fostering economic growth and social inclusion, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals “SDGs 4” (Quality Education) and 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

“Over time, the USPF has successfully implemented several projects under its access and connectivity programmes. Given the focus of this event, it is important to highlight key connectivity projects such as the deployment of Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), Backbone Transmission and Infrastructure, amongst others. This engagement serves as a vital platform to discuss practical strategies to enhance the impact of these projects through strengthened partnerships.

“Without a doubt, to achieve digital inclusion, government agencies, mobile network operators, infrastructure providers, equipment manufacturers, development partners, and telecom trade groups must work closely together,” he said.

Also speaking, the USPF Secretary, Mr. Tomi Arowosafe, noted that achieving the goal of bridging the gaps requires strong partnership among government, private sector, non governmental organizations, development partners and community leaders, saying, “by sharing insights and resources we can design payload solutions that address both immediate and long term connectivity challenges.”

