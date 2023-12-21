USPF: Telecoms Union Faults FG’s Rural Telephony Project

Stakeholders in the telecoms industry have faulted the Federal Government on its move to execute rural telephony project, claiming that the real stakeholders, who are the experts, are not involved. New Telegraph had reported that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, had embarked on rural telephony project, leveraging the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to bridge the digital divide in the country.

The fund committee led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has unveiled the ongoing project on rural telephony powered by solar-one of the many initiatives that USPF aimed at expanding the communication network to the rural areas across the country. It would be recalled that stakeholders in the telecoms industry have called for the investigation of the Fund allegedly misappropriated.

The USPF was established in 2003 with an initial N15 billion to promote the widespread availability and usage of network and application services throughout Nigeria. However, despite the Fund, a wider digital divide still exists in the rural areas as many rural communities in the country are yet to be adequately connected to the country’s telecommunication system.

This lapse has been attributed to the misappropriation of funds partly budgeted for that project by some officials who held sway in the sector in the recent past. Sensing the mismanagement of the fund, some players in the sector called on the Presidency and the National Assembly to investigate the utilisation of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) earmarked to bridge the infrastructure gap in the rural area.

They made the call following the non-impact of the Fund established by the Federal Government to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and universal service to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved, and underserved areas in Nigeria.

The Fund is being managed to facilitate the widest possible access to affordable telecommunications services for greater social equity and inclusion for the people of Nigeria. A sum of N15.174 billion was recommended for approval as the Universal Service Provision Fund’s 2019 budget. Since it was established, the industry players said it had never had any impact on the telecoms industry, claiming that the fund had not been used for the purpose it was established.

Towards the end of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the utilisation Fund being supervised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The House decided to investigate the Fund having noticed that there was no improvement in the provision of mobile telecommunication services in the underserved areas despite the budget for such.

Also corroborating the earlier investigative move, the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) emphasised the need for the federal government to probe the alleged mismanagement of the Fund. Speaking on the current move by the Fund committee led by the Communications Minister on the rural telephony project, the ATICEN President, Comrade Adede John Williams, said the committee could not do a perfect job without involving the telecom companies.

According to him, the committee needs to call all the stakeholders to deliberate together on what to do and how to do it with the fund. “The committee has still not got it right and may not get it right without involving the telcos and infracos. They are the ones who know what exactly to be done to make sure the fund is used for its purpose. The committee cannot embark on such a project without us, it will not be perfect.

Who are the experts executing the project? How much are they spending on the project? What are the modalities? Which areas are they covering with the project? “These are some of the questions that need to be answered. Though we commend the Minister for his laudable initiatives and prompt response to our agitation and requests especially as the USPF is concerned, he needs to carry the stakeholders especially the tecos along. The money must be accounted for at each stage of spending,” Williams said.