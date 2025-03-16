USPF scribe hails ITU, UK-FCDO’s partnership on Nigerian rural connectivity

Share

The Secretary of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Yomi Arowosafe, has commended the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK FCDO), for their collaboration with the Nigerian government to deepen rural connectivity for socio-economic development of the country.

Arowosafe gave the commendation at an Industry-Focused Stakeholders Engagement Session which was organised in Lagos over the weekend by the USPF in collaboration with the UK FCDO and the ITU. The session built on USPF’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the achievement of wide network connectivity coverage in unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria.

The event was attended by the Hon. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Faruk Yabo; the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida; Chief Executives of telecommunications companies, State ICT commissioners, notable industry players, trade associations, development partners, key speakers, distinguished guests and staff of both NCC and the USPF.

The Minister spoke on the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to provide enabling policy directions and initiatives towards ensuring greater connectivity in Nigeria to transform the socio-economic development of Nigeria while the NCC boss, Maida emphasized the Commission’s resolve to continue to back all USPF projects through effective regulatory measures that help in accelerating deployment of necessary digital infrastructure that support the achievement of the Federal Governments’ priority areas and ministerial blueprint.

Speaking at the event, Arowosafe said the engagement reflected the USPF’s shared vision and commitment to expanding inclusive connectivity and that the presence of all other stakeholders at the event underscored the vital role of collaboration in achieving the goal.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

