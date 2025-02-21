USPF Hands Over Tech Centre To Ogun Institute

Share

The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has handed over a new information and communication technology project to Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Ogun State.

The project named: Emerging Technologies Centre (ETC), sited on the Institute’s campus, is aimed at enhancing learning experience of students while providing a platform for digital innovation, research, and development (R&D) for the overall economic growth of Nigeria.

The highlight of the inauguration and handover ceremony on Thursday was the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ensuring effective utilisation and sustainability of the ICT project in the Institute.

The ETC is one of the access projects of the USPF and a significant milestone towards the government’s policy direction to bridge digital divide and promote digital inclusion across Nigeria.

The Centre is equipped with 100 desktop computers, emerging technology applications, bandwidth, and connectivity tools, to provide students and faculty members with access to cutting-edge technology and resources.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, the USPF Secretary, Yomi Arowosafe, said the Centre represented more than just bricks and mortar.

According to him, it embodies a vision, a commitment, and an investment in the future of Ogun State, and by extension, the future of our nation, Nigeria.

“Under the strategic direction of the Hon Minister of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani and strategic focus of the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, the USPF is vested with the mandate of providing ICT access to the unserved and underserved communities across the country,” he said.

