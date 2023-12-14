USPF: FG Embarks on Rural Telephony Project to Bridge Digital Divide

The Federal Government has shown commitment towards bridging the digital divide in the country, leveraging the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF). The fund committee led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has unveiled the on- going project on rural telephony powered by solar – one of the many initiatives that USPF aimed at expanding the communication network to the rural areas across the country. It would be recalled that stakeholders in the telecoms industry had called for the investigation of the Fund allegedly misappropriated. The USPF was established in 2003 with an initial N15 billion to promote the widespread availability and usage of network and application services throughout Nigeria. However, despite the Fund, a wider digital divide still exists in the rural areas as many rural communities in the country are yet to be adequately connected to the country’s telecommunication system.

This lapse has been attributed to the misappropriation of funds partly budgeted for that project by some officials who held sway in the sector in the recent past. Sensing the mismanagement of the fund, some players in the sector called on the Presidency and the National Assembly to investigate the utilisation of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) earmarked to bridge the infrastructure gap in the rural area. They made the call following the non-impact of the Fund established by the Federal Government to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and universal service to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved, and underserved areas in Nigeria.

The Fund is being managed to facilitate the widest possible access to affordable telecommunications services for greater social equity and inclusion for the people of Nigeria. It would be recalled that a sum of N15.174 billion was recommended for approval as the Universal Service Provision Fund’s 2019 budget. Since it was established, the industry players said it had never had any impact on the telecoms industry, claiming that the fund had not been used for the purpose it was established. Towards the end of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the utilisation Fund being supervised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The House decided to investigate the Fund, having noticed that there was no improvement in the provision of mobile telecommunication services in the underserved areas despite the budget for such. The motion for the probe was then moved by Hon. Sergius Ogun, who explained that NCC charged telecoms operators 2.5 percent of their turn- over as licensing fees, of which 40 percent of the licensing fees is transferred to the designated fund called USPF. He noted that USPF was designed to encourage the “installation of network facilities and the provision of network services to institutions in the unserved and underserved areas of the country.” Ogun said despite the USPF, “most of the mobile telecommunication network operators are reluctant to move to the rural areas owing to the business considerations.”

Meanwhile, the new communications minister has revealed the effort of the USPF Team to revitalise the fund by embarking on a rural telephony project. He said: “Watching this video, which is an example of rural telephony powered by solar – one of the many initiatives that USPF has historically carried out since inception, reinforces my commitment to ensuring that we effectively manage and leverage every Naira from the USPF allocation to connect unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria. “I spent most of my Friday and Saturday in retreat with ‘team @USPF_Nigeria’, reimagining how to leverage the fund further to reduce the digital divide by bringing millions of unserved and underserved Nigerians into the global digital economy. Their passion and openness are incredibly encouraging. We look forward to sharing impact stories from USPF with you all over the coming months.”