Usmanu Danfodiyo Varsity: VC Counsels 6,505 Fresh Students Against Bad Conduct, Vices

Some 6,505 newly admitted students into Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) have been urged to be proud of their admission into the university and educational achievements, as well as to count themselves lucky to have been offered admission out of several thousand applicants that subscribed into the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Bashir Garba, also counseled them to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour and bad conduct, such as examination malpractice, drug abuse, sorting, sexual abuse, indecent dressing and other activities that could truncate their ambition, as the university would not hesitate to deal any student or group of students who run afoul of the university’s rules and regulation. He gave the advice during the matriculation of the new students admitted into the 17 faculties of the institution for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor, while emphasising the significance of the matriculation oath administered on the students, which now positioned them as bona fide students of the university, recalled that UDUS is one of the fourth second generation universities established in 1975 by the Federal Government. Garba noted that the university held its first convocation on November 22, 1980, during which 72 students graduated, saying currently the institution now churn out well-baked graduates in their thousands annually.

“Currently, the university has 17 faculties, a College of Health Sciences (CHS), a College of Postgraduate Studies, a School of Medical Laboratory Sciences, a School of Public Health, 15 research centres and institutes, a Central Research Laboratory, as well as several academic and non-teaching units,” he said. Describing UDUS as a source of pride to its founding founders and Nigerians at large, the ViceChancellor disclosed that for the 2025/2026 academic session, 306 students were admitted into the Faculty of Agriculture, 187 into the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, and 65 students into the Faculty of Arts.

He further noted that 1,146 students were admitted into the Faculty of Chemical and Life Sciences; 583 into the Faculty of Education and Extension Services; and 396 into the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Design. Others include 398 students in the Faculty of Management Sciences; 80 in the Faculty of Law; 509 in the Faculty of Social Sciences (Political Science); 150 in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; 777 in the Faculty of Physical and Computing Sciences; and 120 in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. The College of Health Sciences, which comprises five faculties and two schools, admitted 822 students, while 1,008 students were admitted into postgraduate programmes.