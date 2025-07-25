Using Smartphones Before Age 13 Could Damage Kid’s Mental Health –Study

New Research has warned parents should avoid preteens’ use of smartphones and social media.

The study found that using smartphones before age 13 could damage kids’ mental health. Results of the study are published in the ‘Journal of the Human Development and Capabilities’.

Smartphone use by children younger than 13 was associated with suicidal thoughts, worse emotional regulation, lower self-worth and detachment from reality, especially among girls For every year before age 13 that a person acquired a smartphone, their mental health and well-being were likely to be lower, the study found.

That’s likely because the kids who used smartphones before turning 13 accessed social media more and experienced sleep disruptions, cyberbullying and negative family relationships, according to the study.

The data is based on self-reports in a survey of nearly two million people in 163 countries.