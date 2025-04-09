Using Kwara’s Example To Stem Drug Abuse

Share

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the public health concerns and dangers drug abuse is posing, not only to the addicts, but also to innocent citizens worldwide, and the commitment of the Kwara State Government, to stemming the tide of this menace in The State of Harmony:

Drug abuse, which has intriguingly become a global phenomenon that is causing a great deal of worry, anxiety and fear among the populace, has been described as an excessive, maladaptive or addictive use of drugs for non-medical purposes, despite the unambiguous socio-economic, psychological and physical problems associated with using them with reckless abandon.

While the global community is assiduously battling to check this cankerworm, it is a sad commentary that Nigeria has earned the notoriety of being ranked as one of the top countries with a high prevalence of drug abuse.

In fact, a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which was corroborated by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), an agency of the Nigerian government, stated that the prevalence of any drug use in Nigeria in the past year has been estimated at 14.4 percent or 14.3 million people of between 15 and 64 years of age, lamenting that “the extent of drug use in Nigeria is comparatively high when compared with the 2016 global annual prevalence of any drug use of 5.6 percent among the adult population”.

Stakeholders

Incidentally, despite the best efforts of stakeholders to nip this public opprobrium in the bud, the report by the anti-drug agency revealed a steady rise in the number of cases of drug abuse across the country, especially among the adolescents of between 10 and 25 years of age.

Ironically, the NDLEA has attributed the reported steep rise in drug use to experimentation with drugs during adolescence, which, according to the anti-drug agency, is a common occurrence among adolescents, especially in Nigeria, due to curiosity and pressure from peer groups, among other fac- tors. Sadly, this has caused significant harm, not only to the users, but also to the innocent citizens in the society.

In the realisation of the grave danger this menace has posed, and is still posing, to the people of Kwara State, and the need to also complement the efforts of both the Federal Government and the NDLEA in addressing this public health threat, the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has deployed a multi-pronged approach in combating this hydra-headed monster in the state, including public sensitisation, organisation of summits, trainings/workshops for the educators, empowerment programmes and creation of employment opportunities for the teeming youths, having realised that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

Drug summit

In furtherance of its lofty multi-faceted initiatives, the Kwara State Government had on Thursday, March 20, 2025, held the second edition of its Stakeholders’ Summit on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control in the capital city of Ilorin, themed: ‘Synthetic Drug Crisis: United For A Safer Kwara’.

The epoch-making event was attended by senior government officials, traditional rulers, youths and students in their numbers, while the session also featured paper presentations, panel discussion, award presentations, and drama displays by the students on the theme of the summit.

It would be recalled that the Kwara State Government had on February 13, 2024 held its first summit on drug abuse prevention and control in Ilorin, which attracted a huge crowd of stakeholders, including hundreds of students from across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Besides, the state government had also held a two-day training on drug abuse, treatment and care for no fewer than 110 public school teachers drawn from across the three senatorial districts of the state, in recognition of the pivotal role that educators play in shaping the minds of young people and in preventing them from drug abuse.

Interestingly, these initiatives have continued to draw wide applause from both the national and international bodies, particularly for the state government’s pragmatic efforts in arresting the trend of this cankerworm in the state, especially among the teeming youths. Speaking at the second Summit on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, the Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Drug Abuse, Hon. Aileru Olalekan Mukail, assured the people of the state of the administration’s commitment to investing in initiatives and policies aimed at empowering the youths and making drug abuse, as well as other social vices, unappealing to them again.

According to Aileru, whose office organised the programme, some of the governor’s legacy projects and social protection programmes, including the Ilorin Innovation Hub, the Sugar Film Factory, the Garment Factory, and Kwapreneur, have been designed to create employment, foster entrepreneurship, and empower the youths with necessary skills that would enable them build successful careers towards becoming self-reliant.

He said: “This gathering reflects our collective commitment to tackling the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly the rising crisis of synthetic drugs, which poses a significant threat to public health, security, and the future of our youths.

“The administration of His Excellency the Governor is investing in youth empowerment programmes and projects to create employment, foster entrepreneurship, and empower our young people with the necessary skills to build successful careers.”

Optimistic that the administration’s initiatives, apart from securing the economic future of the youths, would eventually make the use of drugs unattractive to them, the governor’s aide disclosed that the administration has introduced a man- datory drug testing policy for students at the tertiary level as part of measures to easily identify students who abuse drugs with a view to rehabilitating them, adding that this measure was designed at ensuring a safer and more productive academic environment in the state.

He added that the government would continue to strengthen policies, enhance awareness, and invest in prevention and rehabilitation programmes to safeguard the future of the youths and the state at large.

Drug experts

Incidentally, drug experts, who also spoke at the Drug Abuse Summit, also raised the alarm over the increasing use of synthetic drugs among the youths in Nigeria, lamenting that it has become a growing public health and security concern in recent years. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Budo Egba in Kwara State, Dr. Issa Baba Awoye, in his presentation, titled:

‘The Neuro-psychiatric Consequences of Synthetic Drug Abuse: A Clinical Perspective’, lamented that the country has witnessed a surge in the production, trafficking and consumption of synthetic drugs, particularly among the young people, listing such synthetic drugs to include tramadol, codeine cough syrup, methamphetamine (meth), and rohypnol. He added: “These drugs, often cheaper and more accessible than traditional narcotics, pose significant risks to individuals and the society at large.”

Awoye, who identified corruption within the law enforcement and regulatory agencies as one of the challenges hampering efforts to control drug trade in the country, rued inadequate resources for drug control and rehabilitation programmes, urging the three tiers government in the country to be more proactive and to always make adequate budgetary provi- sions towards this noble cause.

Noting that synthetic drug use in Nigeria is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach to tackle, the drug expert recommended, among others, a stronger and stricter law enforcement to rein in the culprits, aside from intensified public education, improved funding and access to medical treatment and rehabilitation services for the drug users.

The CMD, who noted that stigmatisation against drug addicts has been a strong factor prevent- ing many of them from seeking help, urged the people to have a change of attitude and show empathy to them, adding that addressing the root causes of drug abuse, such as poverty and unemployment, is critical to stemming the tide of this menace.

“Obviously, we need to kill the use of psychoactive synthetic drugs before it sends us to a point of uselessness,” the drug expert admonished.

On her part, the Chairman, Kwara State House Committee on Information and Youths, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, said that findings have revealed that most drug addicts are products of poor parenting or matrimonial crises, urging a proper parenting system that “can breed a generation that we will all be proud of”.

She also admonished the youths to prayerfully choose their partners in order not to regret, adding that they should also go into marriage with a high sense of responsibility and determination to make the marriage work.

Monarch speaks

In his keynote speech, the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II, stressed the need for the youths to preserve their mental health for productive use by eschewing drug abuse and other social vices, which are inimical to them and the society, and to stop adoring celebrities, especially those who indulge in drug abuse, as their role models.

The monarch called on community leaders to scale up their responses and responsibilities, mobilise resources, and come up with more pragmatic strategies that would put in check the menace in their domains.

“You don’t need to get intoxicated before you can be inspired. Rather than doing that, try to do research and be focused for you to prosper in life,” the monarch added.

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Issa Lanre Onilu, in his presentation, advocated a multi-sectoral approach, such as a community-driven, intelligence-based enforcement, as well as legislation to strengthen the fight against drug abuse, appraising Governor Abdulrazaq and Hon. Aileru championed the anti-drug campaign, as he pledged the continued support of NOA towards the eradication of crimes and criminality across the country.

The highlight of the momentous occasion, which indeed was a significant milestone, was the unveiling of the State Drug Prevention Campus Ambassadors, who volunteered to work with the state government to champion the fight against abuse of substances across the tertiary institutions in Kwara State.

