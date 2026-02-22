Using God’s Word As Warfare Weapon

TEXT: 2 Corinthians 10:4- 5; John 1:1, 3; Matthew 18:18; Psalm 35:1-8; Psalm 68:1-2; Psalm 3:1-7; Psalm 27:1-3; Psalm 105:12-15. 2 Corinthians 10:4.

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds.” 2 Corinthians 10:5.

“Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalted itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ”.

John 1:1. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God”. He made John 1:3. “All things; and without him was not any thing made that was made”. Matthew 18:18. “Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven”.

Glory be to God in the Highest for His wonderful works in our lives. He is a good, caring, and loving Father to us. He is very Powerful and He has given us everything that we need to become what He has designed us to be.

Additionally, God has equipped us with the necessary tools to reach our destinations in life. Word of God is a very Powerful weapon that God gave to us to achieve great things in life.

God’s Word is a Powerful Weapon which serves multiple functional purposes. God’s Word can be used to perform various functions simultaneously.

It is a tested and trusted weapon. This lesson will focus on using God’s Word as a Weapon of Warfare. With this weapon, victory is very certain over Satan, demons, sickness, enemies, lack, poverty, and any satanic manipulation. Many verses in the Word of God can be used as Weapons of warfare.

Many of them are recorded in the book of Psalms and other places in the Bible. Let us use them to receive our victory from time to time.

When the wicked, my enemies and foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell. This is a Powerful Weapon to fight and have victory over the enemies.

Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive against me. Fight against them that fight against me. Let them be confounded and put to shame that seek after my soul.

Let them be as chaff before the wind. Let destruction come upon him at unawares. Let their way be dark and slippery. Let God arise, let his enemies be scattered.

The Scriptures for Warfare are many in the Bible; search for them and begin to use them for your own benefit and victory.

Never accept defeat as a child of God. Use them, and your victory is certain. Remain blessed.

Prayer points:

1. Father, let your Words do wonders in my life in Jesus Name.

2. I received my Victory through your Word in Jesus Name.

3. Let all my enemies be scattered in Jesus Name.

4. Any evil plot against me shall return upon the enemies in Jesus Name