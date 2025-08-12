Ushie’s Withheld Certificate: Sowore Leads Protest At NYSC HQ

Human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has arrived at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Abuja to demand the discharge certificate of a female corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye.

New Telegraph recalls that Raye had accused the NYSC of withholding her discharge certificate after criticising the President Bola Tinubu government.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, August 10, NYSC stated that her certificate was withheld due to her failure to attend the mandatory April 2025 biometric clearance and not because of any critical remarks she made about the Federal Government.

Regardless of the statement issued by NYSC, Sowore on Tuesday was accompanied to the headquarters by some activists, including human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who also serves as Raye’s legal representative.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) vowed to ensure justice for Raye, noting that the injustice meted out to her would not be allowed to stand.

The former presidential candidate had, in a statement issued on his X handle on Monday, August 11, stated that the move was to ensure she receives her discharge certificate.

He wrote, “By 9 am tomorrow, we will resume at the Maitama Abuja HQ of the National Youth Service Corps @officialnyscng to receive the Discharge Certificate of Corp Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye “, Raye, who has successfully concluded her compulsory service.”