Ushie’s NYSC Saga: Lawyer Threatens To Sue Scheme

Following the alleged confiscation of Ushie Raye’s certificate, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has promised to sue the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), describing their actions as ‘Persecution’, with the aim to silence dissenting voices in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that in March, the young corp member lamented the hardship produced by the Nigerian economy under the present administration.

Five months after her criticism, Ushie released another video informing viewers that the scheme withheld her certificate, tagging it to her initial criticism of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Taking to her verifed X handle on Sunday, August 10, Ushie said she received a two-month extension for allegedly failing to attend the April 2025 biometric clearance, as stipulated in the NYSC bye-laws.

In response, the scheme insisted the sanction was not related to her political views.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Channels Television, Effiong claimed that Raye was deliberately denied clearance by NYSC officials in Eti-Osa Local Government Area despite her clearance in April.

He said, “I am going to write to the Director-General of the NYSC in the coming hours to put these facts officially before them.

“If they don’t give us a favourable answer, by Section 20 of the NYSC Act, I’ll write to the President and Commander-in-Chief. The law says if we are not satisfied, we should write to the President before legal action.”

Effiong opined that the NYSC was yet to provide a valid reason for the extension, describing their actions as an ‘aberration’

“We want to allow them to redeem themselves, and the DG must ensure that the image of the scheme is not tarnished.

“Why should they have waited until she was about to pass out before giving her this reason? It is an embarrassment and an aberration.”

He also added that a plan was in place to silence the voices of Nigerians, stating that the punishment is tied to her criticism of the present administration

“What they are trying to achieve through Raye is to quell the voice of dissent in our country. Let Nigeria not be deceived; this has nothing to do with monthly clearance.”