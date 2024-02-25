Usher Speaks On Collaboration With Nigerian Artistes

American R&B legend, Usher has disclosed that he wants to collaborate with Nigerian artists, Burna Boy and Pheelz, in his latest album.

New Telegraph recalls that Usher became the latest Western artist to catch the Afrobeats wave when he featured Pheelz in the lead song of his latest album, ‘Ruin’ and Burna Boy in the album titled track, ‘Homecoming’.

Speaking in a recent interview with Apple Music, Usher said Pheelz played a role in his collaboration with Burna Boy, adding that he wants to be a part of the Afrobeats rush.

He said, “I am all about collaboration and bringing African, you know, Nigerian culture to my own world. Their music is really popular now.

“I wanted to be part of it (Afrobeats), that’s why I went to Africa to make this album.

“I picked up things when I was in Ghana. I picked up things when I was in Nigeria. And working with Pheelz, he created the record (‘Homecoming’).

“I just felt that Burna Boy would take it to a different level of credibility. I really do enjoy him as an artist. I just felt that this song would only be lifted better if he was part of it.”