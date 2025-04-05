Ushbebe Calls For National Prayer For 2Face

Share

Nigerian Comedian and Nollywood actor, Justice Nuagbe, popularly known as Ushbebe, has called for national prayers for popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.

In a concerned post shared on social media on Saturday, Ushbebe claimed that there is more to his relationship with his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, than meets the eye.

He particularly frowned at how the music icon follows the Edo State lawmaker around like a “Schoolboy.”

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page, he insisted that there is more to 2Face’s relationship with Natasha than just love.

The comedian asked the singer to free himself from the lawmaker’s grip, saying: “I like minding my business, but on this particular issue, I have to speak up.

“Which one be all these rubbish na? Which one be all these see finish na? You go dey hold legends hand, dey carry am waka like person wey you wan go drop for school. Let’s just call for prayers for legend o!

“Dem go hold legends hand dey carry am waka like tata wey dem wan go drop for school. Legend supposed to be legend o, 2Face, free yourself. Emancipate yourself o! I like keep quiet before but (dis one) go hard me.”

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face’s mother, Rose Idibia, had also pleaded with Natasha Osawaru to free her son, claiming that the singer may not be acting in his right mind.

She urged the lawmaker to remove the “beads you put on his hand and on his neck.”

Watch the Video below:

