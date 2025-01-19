Users Laments As TikTok Is Finally Banned In US

Share

Following the decision of the United States (US) Court to uphold the decision to ban the social media platform, TikTok in from the country, the users of this platforms on Saturday faced an abrupt halt as the popular social media app went offline following a nationwide ban.

The app greeted its US users with the message: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now… A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.”

This development follows the enforcement of a law signed by President Joe Biden in April mandating the Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese owner or face a ban.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the law, prompting the app’s removal from U.S. Apple and Google Play stores.

President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office, hinted at a possible 90-day extension to allow ByteDance more time to negotiate a sale.

Trump, a top TikTok user with over 14 million followers, shared a video during his campaign pledging to “save TikTok.”

Lawmakers have long criticized TikTok as a national security risk, citing concerns about Chinese government access to American user data.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has refuted these claims, asserting the app is secure.

However, critics argue that its censorship issues pose risks to free speech.

Incoming Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has strongly opposed TikTok, while others like Elon Musk advocate for its continued availability under free speech principles.

As TikTok goes dark, users have turned to rival platforms like RedNote, though experts warn the app may present even greater security risks.

Top TikTok creators have encouraged followers to join them on alternative social platforms, sparking a wave of digital migration.

While Trump has expressed intentions to review the situation, the long-term future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain.

If ByteDance negotiates a sale to an American owner, the app could potentially return.

Until then, millions of users mourn its shutdown, sharing viral moments and moving to alternative apps.

