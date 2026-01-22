The arraignment of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, over alleged felony and forgery of a United Kingdom (UK) property traced to a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, late General Jeremiah Useni. has been scheduled for Monday, January 26.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has formally notified the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that the matter has been assigned to Court 4 for hearing.

New Telegraph gathered from sources privy to the development that Ozekhome may either be taken into custody ahead of the proceedings or required to report early on Monday, depending on the court’s directives.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reportedly submitted additional evidence to the ICPC concerning alleged passport forgery, a development that may increase the number of charges against Ozekhome from three to eight.

The ICPC said it is empowered to prosecute the senior lawyer under Section 13 of its enabling Act.

READ ALSO:

According to the court notice in the matter, FRN v. Chief Mike Ozekhome, parties are expected to appear on Monday “if the business of the court permits or otherwise on some adjournment day of which you will receive no further notice.”

The notice further warned that at the hearing, parties “are required to bring forward all the evidence by witnesses or by documents which each of them desires to rely on in support of his own case or in contradiction of that of his opponent.”

The ICPC also reiterated its authority to prosecute Ozekhome, despite arguments that the case falls outside its jurisdiction.

A senior official of the commission, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said claims that the matter should be handled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were based on a misunderstanding of the law.

“We have been getting representations that allegations against Ozekhome are within the mandate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because he is not a public officer. In fact, Ozekhome in his statement to us, said he had interacted with EFCC on the same subject matter.

“This assumption is based on the ignorance of the law. We have full legal backing to prosecute the man by virtue of Section 13 of the ICPC Act.

“Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 (ICPC Act) in Nigeria addresses the offence of Fraudulent Receipt of Property.

“Section 13 criminalises receiving property obtained through a felony or misdemeanour, either within or outside Nigeria, while knowing it was acquired illegally.

“Forgery is a fundamental peg of this case. It is a criminal matter, and it has nothing to do with whether you are a public officer or not. We will meet in court to defend our action,” the source said.

On the possibility of additional charges, the official added: “We have just received more evidence on passport forgery from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). We may amend the charges against Ozekhome from three to about eight.

“It is an interesting case drawing international attention.”