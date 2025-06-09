Used Vehicle Imports Slump By 51% At Seaports

Share

As foreign exchange crisis drives up the cost of imports, shipments of used vehicles have dropped to 5,918 units in four months of 2025.

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that 1,100 units of used vehicles were ferried to the port in May 2025, a drop from 51 per cent from 2,250 units imported in March 2025.

The data explained that at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) in Tincan Island, Grande Argentina ferried 350 units, Great Casablanca, 500 units and Lake Geneva, 250 units in May.

Also in March, Great Abidjan discharged 500 units; Great Lagos, 500 units; Repubblica del Brasile, 350 units; Grande Lagos, 500 units and Grande Cotonou, 400 units.

In February 2025, two vessels called at the terminal to offload 1,000 units as Great Antwerp ferried in 500 units and Great Casablanca, 500 units as 1,560 units were offloaded at PTML and Five Stars in January.

The data noted that Sunrise Ace brought 460 units, while Glovis Spirit brought 350 units to Five Stars Logistics. Also, at PTML, Repubblica Del Brasile discharged 350 units, while Grande Argentina and Grande Cotonou offloaded 400 units each.

The decline in the volume of used vehicles importation into Ni – geria was attributed to high import duty and taxes for used vehicles, imposition of import levy on used vehicles, restriction of rebate on exfactory prices used for assessment of import duty to 10 years whereas the law allows importation of 12- year old vehicles and the current 27 per cent tariff slammed by United States.

Only $99 million worth of vehicles were imported to the country from United States in two months as $22.3 million car and passenger vehicles were shipped in January 2025 and $77.3 million in March 2025.

Prior to United States’ tariff, weak naira exchange rate to dol – lar and high tariffs in the seaport has further pushed cost of used vehicle imports from United States to N1.05 trillion ($675.48 million) in one year.

United States exported 83 per cent of the total imports in 2024 as National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report indicated that N1.26 trillion was spent on vehicle last year.

The NBS report also showed that the total value of passenger car imports fell by 14.3 per cent to N1.26 trillion in 2024 from N1.47 trillion recorded in 2023. However, import was N655.69 billion in 2022; N695.40 billion in 2021 and N546.79 billion, 2020.

Findings from United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that motor cars and vehicles for transporting persons was 80 per cent or $537.50 million of the imports from United States, while parts and accessories of the motor vehicles was 18.15 per cent or $122.62 million in 2024.

Also, motor vehicles for transport of goods were 0.87 per cent or $5.92 million; tractors, 0.60 per cent or $4.08 million; trailers and semi-trailers and other vehicles not mechanically propelled,0.33 per cent or $2.24 million; special purpose motor vehicles not specified elsewhere, 0.32 per cent or $2.17 million and works trucks, self-propelled tractors of railway station platform type, 0.22 per cent or $1.55 million.

Although, the National Bureau of Statistics said that no used vehicles was imported in the first quarter of 2024. Presently, vehicle importers are paying 1 per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee, 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy on used vehicles, Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) 35 per cent levy on automobile imports, 35 per cent tariff, making a total duty of 70 per cent.

