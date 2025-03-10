Used Vehicle Imports From US, Europe Drop By 36%

Share

Import bills on used vehicles have further plunged importation of used vehicles by 36 per cent from 1,560 units in January to 1,000 units in February 2025.

At the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that only two vessels called to offload 1,000 units as Great Antwerp ferried in 500 units and Great Casablanca, 500 units.

Taxes paid by importers are the one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee,15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy on used vehicle and Value Added Tax (VAT) of 7.5 per cent.

In the first quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report revealed that no used vehicle was imported compared to N69.23 billion worth of used vehicles that were imported in Q1’23, while the value of imported used vehicles stood at N138.62 billion in Q2’24, representing an 81.5 per cent decline year-on- year from N749.92 billion in Q2’23.

NBS noted that used vehicles were imported mainly from the United States of America. Worried by high import charges, a former acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, explained that the combination of multiple import charges and imposition of excessive levies without proper consultation with stakeholders had stifled trade, discouraged importation and pushed businesses towards smuggling.

Farinto emphasised that in countries with structured economic policies, stakeholders were always carried along before the introduction of new charges, but Nigeria’s approach to taxation of ten ignores this principle.

He wondered whether the government was deliberately trying to discourage Nigerians from importing used vehicles, noting that with the NAC levy and the four per cent customs charge in place, vehicle prices would soar, further worsening the transportation crisis in the country.

According to him, removing the NAC levy and replacing it with the new customs charge will ease the financial burden on importers while still generating revenue for the government.

Also, Farinto sought for the abolition of the one per cent CISS charge, noting that it had become redundant since the government had introduced other fees to cover destination inspection costs.

He opposed government’s inconsistency, recalling that President Bola Tinubu had previously condemned the 7.5 per cent VAT rate, yet his administration is now seeking to raise it further.

Farinto stressed that in many other developing countries, import-related taxes were kept below one per cent, ensuring that businesses remain competitive, warning that Nigeria’s high tax rates on imports could lead to a sharp decline in cargo throughput and increased capital flight.

One of his major criticisms is the flawed method of VAT calculation on imports, where VAT is charged not just on the cost of goods but also on duties and other fees.

Farinto explained that VAT should strictly apply to the Free on Board (FOB) value of goods, as done in international best practices.

He revealed that he had previously submitted a memorandum to the authorities proposing a correction of this anomaly, but his recommendations were ignored.

