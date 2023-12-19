Use Your Talents To Develop Nigeria, Chinese Consul General Tasks Young Nigerians

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has urged young people in Nigeria to use their talents in developing the country.

Speaking at a Christmas and New Year celebration party in Lagos, Yuqing said China and Nigeria are good partners.

Yuqing stated that the two countries have long history and excellent cultures. “So today I hope that we will all have a wonderful celebration of Christmas and New Year together.

“For the students, I hope you will all focus on your education and study very hard, in order to use your talents for your country in the future. And I also hope that you will have the chance to visit China, so you can see with your own eyes how beautiful the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the panda is.

“And also in the future you can all be the better builder of China-Nigeria friendship, so have fun and enjoy the games, and on behalf of the entire Chinese community in Nigeria, we wish you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the HuaXing Arts Troupe, Dr. Eric Ni, emphasised the importance of children as the future of society. He encouraged the students to have fun while remaining focused on their studies.

Ni said: “I encourage all the children here to focus on their studies, nurture their talents, and engage in cultural activities with passion, in order to make a positive impact in Nigeria and around the world.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we the Chinese Community are giving back to the community that host us, today, as we always do, we are giving educational support in cash to 65 students as cultural ambassadors and 6 schools for the cultural contributions, let us celebrate this festive season with love, unity, and a commitment to a brighter future.”

On her part, coach of the Nigeria Police Women Football Team, Felista Enwerem, praised the children, acknowledging their talent and potential, while also expressed gratitude to the Chinese community for their continuous support and assistance to Nigerians.

Enwerem said: “Each and every one of you possesses unique gifts and abilities, whether it be in academics, sports, arts, or any other field. I encourage you to nurture these talents, for they are the keys to unlocking your full potential.”

“Sports helps and teaches us to work as a team, be devoted and disciplined, engaging in sports not only promotes physical well-being but also fosters mental strength and character development. I urge you all to find joy in sports and embrace the spirit of healthy competition.”

“The Chinese community has shown immense dedication in contributing to the development and progress of Nigeria, the bond between China and Nigeria continues to grow stronger, and it is through collaborations like today’s event that we can further strengthen the relationship.”

The event came alive at the entrance of Israel Olowokere, an 8 year old boy, who was born with cataracts and unable to see before encountering the Chinese community, the Chinese community through its Consul General’s program, “Renewed Hope and Rebirth from the Light Charity Program”sponsored cataract surgeries for three Nigerians, in which Israel Olowokere was a part.