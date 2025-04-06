Use Your Position To Unite Nigerians, Abbas Urges Owoade

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, on his successful coronation on Saturday, April 5.

Owoade became the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in April 2022.

In his congratulatory message, issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas welcomed the Oyo people and the Yoruba as a whole into a new era.

He urged the monarch to use his esteemed position to unify the people.

Abbas, while acknowledging the significance of the Alaafin in Yorubaland and as one of the top traditional rulers in the country, encouraged Oba Owoade to use his influence on the people in a positive manner.

As a prince of the Zazzau Emirate in Zaria, the Speaker reiterated his commitment to empowering traditional rulers in the country with constitutional roles.

He emphasized that traditional rulers, as critical stakeholders and natural leaders in African society, should be given their due regard.

Abbas wished Oba Owoade a successful reign and prayed for peace in his kingdom.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

