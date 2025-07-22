Use Your Pivotal Roles To Address Out-Of-School Children – UNICEF 

Traditional and religious institutions in Adamawa State and across Nigeria have been urged to leverage their influence and advocacy to tackle the growing challenge of out-of-school children within their communities.

The call was made by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), in collaboration with the Adamawa State Government, during a stakeholders’ orientation and engagement session with traditional rulers from the southern zone of the state. The event was held on Monday in Numan Local Government Area.

Speaking at the forum, UNICEF Education Specialist, Dr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ado, said the orientation aimed to strengthen the involvement of traditional rulers in promoting school enrolment, retention, and transition, especially for out-of-school children, girls, and other vulnerable learners across the state.

Ado noted that traditional institutions are strategically positioned to drive change at the grassroots level due to their deep-rooted influence, making them key advocates for boosting school attendance and ensuring children remain in school.

“The platform is expected to serve as a renewed commitment by traditional leaders to act as education champions in their communities. This includes supporting advocacy, monitoring, mobilization efforts, and enhancing awareness while aligning with state education priorities, policies, and donor-supported initiatives,” he said.

He further stressed the need for actionable resolutions and follow-up mechanisms to foster sustained collaboration among traditional leaders, the Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), local government authorities, and development partners in addressing barriers to education access and improving learning outcomes.

Also speaking, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Rufus Isaiah Hanawa, disclosed that 18,950 children are currently out of school in Adamawa State.

At the national level, he revealed, about 10.2 million children are out of school, with 8.1 million at the junior secondary school level, calling for collective action to tackle the alarming situation.

In her remarks, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, emphasized the crucial role of traditional leaders as catalysts for change in reducing the number of out-of-school children.

“UNICEF, as a humanitarian organization, is committed to protecting and promoting children’s rights, ensuring no child is left behind, particularly in areas of health and education,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional leaders, the paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom, His Majesty Hama Bachama, Ismaila Daniel Shaga, lauded UNICEF and its partners for their intervention and pledged their full cooperation to ensure the success of the programme.

Chief Shaga also called on both federal and state governments to give traditional institutions constitutional recognition, noting that legal backing would enhance their ability to effectively contribute to national development.