Use Your Education To Drive Positive Change, Provost Tells De Potter Students

The Provost of De Potter College of Health Technology, Oru Ijebu, Ogun State, Dr Gabriel Oluwaseyi Adeware has urged the students of the institution to prepare to face the challenges that come their way in their education pursuit while advising them to use their education to drive positive change.

Welcoming the newly admitted students of the institution during its 12th Matriculation on Thursday, February 6, Dr Adeware stated that the event marked a new beginning of a journey for the students.

Dr Adeware noted that the admission of the 2024/2025 class of students into the institution was not by accident, but that it was a testament to their dedication and commitment.

“You have joined a community that has a rich legacy of academic excellence. Matriculation is more than just an event, it’s an agreement between you and the institution.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools for personal and societal transformation. The purpose of education is not only to acquire knowledge, but wisdom to convert the knowledge into practical and convert it into ideas and innovation.

“It is a journey to self-discovery and engage in diverse perspectives. You are now part of a community of scholars, and people who are passionate about learning.

“Your education is not confined to the campus, you will have to engage in many activities. Our college is accredited by relevant authorities including the Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education to run National Diploma courses in many areas among other bodies.

“We also have an approval by the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education. Our focus is to have a world-class academic environment,” he said.

The Provost revealed that the institution has acquired additional land for expansion, adding that it would soon transform into a university of healthcare.

He added that the institution has started the construction of hostel facilities to meet the accommodation needs of the students, and has also acquired more technology-driven equipment.

“This moment is an opportunity for you to grow and our staff are here to guide you in every step. You are not just students, you are leaders in the making.

“You will have countless opportunities to develop your leadership skills throughout your stay here. As leaders, you have a duty to uphold the value of integrity and accountability.

“We are not in an era of rapid change and unprecedented challenges. We want you to embrace innovation and use your education to drive positive change. In the pursuit of education, it is easy to lose focus on what is important.

“Make time for self-care, make time for your family and friends and seek out opportunities for support when you are struggling.

“This is your time to dream big, take calculated risks, make a difference and challenge the status quo. Together we will create a better future.

“You will make many choices in years to come, trust in your ability and never lose sight of the purpose that brought you here. The future is yours and I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome, the registrar of the institution, Pastor A. A Koiki revealed that the college was duly registered by the state and federal bodies and that their courses are accredited and acceptable for practice anywhere in the world for further studies by the students.

Pastor Koiki stated that the students will receive the same training available to students at similar institutions in the country.

“We want to urge people to patronise our college. We will continue to respond to the needs of our operating environment; Ogun State and the nation generally,” he said.

Chairman of the Governing Board, Dr Cornelius Onanuga, told the students in his speech that they were in the right place, and wished them the best in the institution.

Dr Onanuga told the students that so many people would have wanted to be in the institution as a fresher, but that God has chosen them to be among the matriculants.

“In the institution, we don’t cut corners, but we will give you the best. We compete with institutions of this nature anywhere in the world. We have highly dedicated members of staff and facilities.

“We have gone through many accreditation exercises and we always come out clean. I want to urge you to be hardworking and take advantage of the resources in the college.

“Avoid distractions and cultism, which does not even exist here. Cheating and all forms of examination malpractice do not exist here. Turn your challenges into opportunities you can tap into.

“Make friends that would add value to your life. We know what the economy looks like. The challenges are daunting but they are not insurmountable.

“Make use of technology, but make good use of it, do not allow it to push you into crime and remember the son or daughter of whom you are. The good Lord will abide with you and very soon we will witness your graduation into excellence,” he said.

Also speaking, the Ogun State coordinator of JAMB, Mr Akeem Habeeb, congratulated the matriculants, saying that he was at the event to represent the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, saying that this is an indication that the list of the matriculants has been approved by the examination body.

“We are the only organisation that conducts admission to higher institutions in Nigeria. I am here to confirm that the list of the matriculating students has been sent to the headquarters and found to be correct.

“If the list was faulty, we would not have been here today. We have zero tolerance for infractions. I want to tell you that the JAMB Registrar has mandated that the matriculation should continue,” he stated.

Alumni President of the institution, Mr Olusegun Timothy, in his speech, urged the students to be curious, be open-minded and be willing to take risks, adding that they should strive for excellence and prioritise their well-being and health.

Vice Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon Adetutu Oyesanya, who was also at the event told the students that she once started like them as a former student of the institution.

Oyesanya said that it was like a dream, but that she later ended well, adding that no hope is lost and that the students would learn many things in De Potter College.

“Choose your path wisely and choose the one that your parents would be proud of you. Choose the path that whenever your lecturers and colleagues see you, they would be proud of you,” she said.

She was corroborated by the Chairman of Ijebu North Local Government, Hon. Bolaji Odusanya, who told the students that they were taking a very big bold step by matriculating into the college.

“I pray your stay would be fruitful, and eventful. Be proud of yourself, yourself and your parents. Be the ambassadors of your parents and that of your school.

“What determines where you go in life is about you, and you have a choice. You are on a journey and I pray that God will see through.

“You are here for a purpose, to learn and to build your intellectual capacity and make the best of it.

“Your security is very paramount and I have the responsibility to make sure that your life and property are safe. I will collaborate with the school management to make sure we have peace and tranquillity in the community,” he said.

The matriculation was later conducted by the heads and coordinators of the various departments in the institution and supervised by the Deputy Registrar, Students Affairs of the Institution, Mrs Olateju O.M, who led the matriculating students into oath-taking.

