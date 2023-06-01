Use Your Contacts To Tackle Insecurity, Restiveness, Bajowa Tells Tinubu

An elder statesman, Major General Olu Bajowa (rtd.) has urged President Bola Tinubu to deploy his connections in “resolving the issues of in- security, disaffection, and restiveness in some parts of the country to promote inclusiveness, healing, and enhance national cohesion, with true federalism”.

In his congratulatory message to Tinubu yesterday, he expressed confidence that the new administration would develop the country. The elder statesman decried insecurity, restiveness, agitations and the economic downturn, urging the new President to turn things around.

He said: “I believe that the President can translate the same transformation to a diverse country like Nigeria, which has much bigger and more complex challenges.” He added: “This feat is a testimony of your competence and pedigree, whilst confirming the trust and confidence the Nigerian people bestow on you.

Judging by your track record in governance, leadership, and administrative acumen, I am confident in your capacity to completely overhaul the socio-political and economic spheres of our great nation.”