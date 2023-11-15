Use Sports To Curb Cultism, Social Vices – SWAN Charges Ogun Commissioner

The Ogun State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has called on the commissioner for the newly created Ministry of Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka to deploy sports as a tool in curbing cultism and other social vices in the state.

SWAN State Chairman, Michael Ogunsiji gave the advice when he led members of his association on a courtesy visit to the commissioner at his office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

No fewer than 26 persons have been killed in various clashes between rival cult groups in the last three months in the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of the incessant cult clashes, the SWAN chairman advised the commissioner to resuscitate the Principal’s Cup, Governor’s Cup and other sporting events to keep the youths engaged in productive activities.

The SWAN chairman lamented poor funding of sports, saying it was regrettable that the government had not given sports development the attention it deserves.

He called on the government to partner with private investors in establishing a football academy to promote and market young stars.

“The youths would love to see the glamorous and glorious Principal’s Cup come back to life. We want you to revive it and other sporting events. These competitions usually bring everybody, particularly youths together.

“Sporting events like this could be used to engage youths positively and disabuse their mind from engaging in cultism and other social vices.

“Students that are engaged in sports and other extracurricular activities will not have time to engage in criminal activities.

“Besides, these sporting events will also serve as veritable platforms for the discovery and grooming of young stars who be useful for the state and country at large”, Ogunsiji said.

In his response, the commissioner and his ministry had put everything in place to ensure the promotion of the state-owned Gateway Football Club from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Isiaka noted that the intention of the state government to host the National Sports Festival next year showed that Governor Dapo Abiodun has great plans for sports in the State.

He disclosed that the ministry with the directive of the Governor would unveil a road map for sports development in the state in a couple of weeks.