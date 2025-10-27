Use Revenues Judiciously, Diplomat Urges FG, Govs

Protocol Attache, Embassy of Liberia, Lagos Mission, Mr Emeka Nzeruem, has called on the Federal Government, the 36 Governors and the local government officials to utilise public revenues wisely and judiciously.

He stated that such was necessary for national growth and improvement in the living standard and quality of life of Nigerians.

The diplomat spoke to New Telegraph on Monday on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary of Carabana Lounge and Bar in Lagos.

Nzeruem said, “The economy of Nigeria right now is not suitable for business. So, we are not talking about 10 days. “On tax relief, I don’t mind paying taxes as a business owner if our taxes are being used to develop the country. I only get pissed or get mad when I pay taxes, and I don’t see the results.

“I am calling for efficient use of the national resources. I don’t mind paying taxes, but let the taxes be used. Let’s see good roads. I stay overseas.

“So, coming back, it is just because of my business that is why I am here. So, coming back and you know that your family is not safe or your business is not safe and things like that, are worrisome. So, I don’t mind paying taxes.”

Chief Executive Officer, Carabana Lounge and Club Plan B, Chief Promise Nwobu, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure rapid improvement in public power services in the country.

He said he was happy to celebrate his staff and customers, adding that they are strategic to his business and organisational growth.

Nwobu said: “Human resources are a fundamental aspect of business development. That is just an explanation. I believe so much in that. Also, human capital development is key to organisational growth.

“On how the business environment has been in the country, there are things that should be done to enhance business development in the country. If I had my way to talk to the President of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, I would ask him to increase electricity.

“With electricity, if Nigeria has, like, 24 hours of electricity every week, I can assure you that there is going to be a great leap in businesses. I would ask him just to go and buy a car. We spend so much money on electricity here.

“We do business from Monday to Sunday. Then on the next Monday, we are spending almost all the money because we need to pay the electricity bill, and buy diesel. It is not just easy.

“I believe that the government should ensure that our wealth is well managed.”

Chief Executive. Officer, CBT, Chief Victor Okolo, called on the government to provide a better business environment to entrepreneurs and indigenous companies, as well as to manage things better.

Executive Chairman, Isolo LCDA, Otunba Adebayo Olasoju, said he will continue to support business growth and the safe environment in the area.