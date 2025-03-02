Share

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has called on Muslims to use the Ramadan fasting period to promote political cohesion and unity among Nigerians.

Damagun made this call on Saturday in his Ramadan message to mark the commencement of the 2025 annual Ramadan fasting observed by Muslim faithfuls.

In the statement made through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Yusuf Dingyadi, the Acting National Chairman urged Muslims to dedicate themselves to supplications for the improvement of peace and the nation’s development.

He stressed that Nigeria needs political stability and unity while the country faces security and developmental challenges, which are becoming a source of concern to our survival as a nation.

Damagun urged wealthy Nigerians to extend their hands of charity and affection far beyond immediate families to other needy people.

He further enjoined people to emulate the lifestyle of the noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) as he taught us the immense benefits of being generous, especially during the month of Ramadan.

