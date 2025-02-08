Use Of Patient’s Generators At UCH, A Mere Ruse – Staff

Share

Two staff of the University College Hospital (UCH), who prefer anonymity, on Saturday denied the viral report that relatives of patients bring generators to the hospital to generate electricity for the treatment of their people as a result of a power outage in the hospital.

One of the respondents said that it is true that there has not been a power supply in the tertiary health institution since last year, but that the management regularly provides power supply through Inverters and generators to some key and essential sections of the hospital.

The Nurse said, “It is a lie that patients’ relatives bring generators to the hospital as an alternative to power generation at the UCH. The hospital management provides Inverters and generators for power generation at the Emergency section of the hospital, as well as, the ICU.

“If you go to the hospital at night, you will see that the places are well-lit. We have also seen the post, but I can say as an insider that the message in the post was intended to damage the integrity of the hospital and its management.

“It is a lie that the hospital relies on power generation from the generators brought by patients’ relatives”, she said.

“It is true that we refer some of our patients to our annexe at Jericho for treatment, but those being attended to at the UCH still enjoy the inverter and generator power supply”, he stressed.

Another staff said, “It is true that we are having problems of power generation at the UCH due to bills settlement with the IBEDC, but it has not got to the point of patients bringing generators to our hospital.

“The post circulating is meant to disrepute the management of the UCH. Critical and essential sections of the hospital are being powered by inverters and hospital generators. In spite of the challenges being faced, we value the lives and well-being of our patients”.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Mrs Obafunmilayo Adetuyibi, did not pick up calls put across to her mobile phone, and till the time of filing this report, she did not give a reply to the short message sent to her to confirm or discountenanced the report.

“The Chief Medical Officer (CMD) of the institution, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, also did not pick up the reporter’s calls to confirm or deny the worrisome report.

