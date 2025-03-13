Use NWDC To Checkmate Insecurity – Gov. Yusuf

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has admonished the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC) to tackle the bedevilling insecurity in the region.

The Governor believes that there is no better time to address the challenges than now, which is part of the reason why President Tinubu quickly ascended to establishing laws.

The Governor made the call when he received the Chairman of the commission, who led a delegation on a courtesy visit.

Governor Yusuf, who hailed President Bola Tinubu for his foresight in establishing the commission, described it as timely and important, considering the too many woes bedeviling the region.

He further said politics was not considered in situating the commission’s headquarters in Kano.

According to him, “the North West has been engulfed with so many challenges, especially the issue of insecurity where bandits and kidnappers are going round kidnapping innocent citizens and demanding for ransom and even killing.

“Many were subjected to inhuman treatment, raping of women and children and nobody is spared The bunch of people are trying to override the government’s responsibility. I must say, therefore, that the establishment of this commission came at a right time for our people.

“And so if you speak about poverty and hunger everywhere, malnutrition, like I said people cannot afford three square meals, there is no better time to assist them than now. Therefore, this commission has also come at the right time.

“There are so many issues that need to be addressed, and I’m happy part of the act establishing the commission has stated on. Socioeconomic development, infrastructural deficit, insecurity, education, human capital development, poverty alleviation, etc.

“We thank President Tinubu for the foresight to establish the all important commission.

“Politics was not considered in selecting Kano as the headquarters. If it were to be, it would have been situated in Kebbi.

“Let me assure you of the support of the government for conducive environment.

“It is, therefore, our responsibility to join hands with the commission to eradicate the challenges,” Governor Yusuf said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), Lawal Ismail, said the commission will not derail from its mandate as it will work closely and collaborate with the Kano State government and others for the better of Kano and North West at large.

He said their patriotism and loyalty are unshakable and uncontested.

The highlight of the event saw the Governor presenting land allocation to the leadership of the commission for the construction of the Permanent site and headquarters of the commission.

