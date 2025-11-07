Use New Skills To Create Change, Remi Tinubu Urges Tech Graduates

On Friday, the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, called on the 300 participants of the Renewed Hope Initiative and Huawei’s “Women in Tech” training programme to leverage their new skills to create positive change in their communities.

In a statement issued by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, Remi Tinubu made the call in Abuja during the closing ceremony of the Women in Tech training programme for women entrepreneurs across the six geopolitical zones.

The First Lady reiterated that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at promoting inclusive growth and digital empowerment for all Nigerians by accelerating economic diversification through industrialisation and digitisation.

The training programme, which is a digital empowerment initiative of the Renewed Hope Initiative, in collaboration with Huawei Nigeria, aimed at equipping female entrepreneurs with practical technological skills to scale up their businesses.

It also seeks to help women participate meaningfully in the digital economy and become champions of digital transformation in their communities, in line with the current administration’s drive for economic inclusion and development.

Mrs Tinubu, while addressing the participants, said, “Although the training has ended, technology keeps changing. Your biggest strength is your ability to keep learning, evolving, and adapting to new trends available for your growth in technology.

“Use your new skills to solve real problems in your various communities because true innovation is only valuable when it improves lives. Remember, you are part of a larger network—support one another and grow together.

“I thank Huawei Technologies Company Limited for this collaboration with the RHI. Finally, I charge you all to mentor others in your various businesses. Be a guide for young girls and women who think technology is not for them.

“When women are equipped with the right tools and knowledge, they become agents of change in their families, communities, and the nation at large. The Women in Tech training programme, conducted between April and October 2024, has successfully equipped 300 women with essential digital skills to help them thrive in today’s evolving, technology-driven world.”

She noted that the participants reflected the diversity and strength of Nigerian women, ranging from university students eager to step into the digital economy to business owners seeking to expand their enterprises through innovation.