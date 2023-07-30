Use N500bn From Subsidy To Fix Refineries, CSO Urges Tinubu

A civil society organization, One Love Foundation (OLF), on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu, to urgently fix the nation’s refineries with the N500 billion reportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal.

The Founder and President, (OLF), Chief Patrick Eholor, in an interview with Vanguard, said fixing the refineries will cushion the hardship Nigerians are currently goings through as a result of the fuel subsidy removal. the panacea to the current harrowing pain Nigerians and their livelihood is feeling remains

Eholor said: “These are critical times Nigerians are facing and we need to be aggressive and most especially in whatever method we are doing to ease off the plight of the people, the government has to be fast about it.

“As it appears now, it seems like the country Nigeria now solely depends on fuel and should fuel skyrocket then every other commodity prices will go up automatically.

“Haven explained that life in Nigeria became difficult right from the time Mr President Tinubu was sworn-in and he verbally removed fuel subsidy, I think it will be unreasonable for him to use the N500 billion for something else, the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, now is N600 and above, in other to ease the plight of the citizen it is best he fix our refineries as quickly as possible.

“The situation we are in now the Tinubu-led administration should declare a state of emergency on the fixing of the refineries.

“He should pump in much money as needed to reactivate them if not all refineries but most of them. This to a large extent will ease off the burden of Nigerians.”

He added, “At most, he should use at least three months to fix the refineries because of the urgency and suffering of Nigerians because there is money in this country, if more money is pumped into fixing them the faster the completion.”

“Well, I will not advise the Federal Government to key into this totally, they may want to do this in two refineries only, this is Africa especially Nigeria, anything that has to do with privatisation will cost more money at the end because the private companies would want to have it all at the detriment of the end users.

“So It is best for everything is being done by the government, so at the end, the Federal Government can regulate the price.”