Use Good Friday To Fast, Pray For Nigeria, CAN Urges Christians

The Oyo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to observe Good Friday by fasting and praying for Nigeria.

The Christian body in a statement issued by its state Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju in Ibadan said Good Friday ought to be a day dedicated to remembering Jesus Christ’s suffering and atonement.

New Telegraph reports that Christians across the world commemorates the death and execution of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.

READ ALSO:

He continued by saying that, in a similar way, God Almighty should be honoured for His love for all people.

“It is important on Good Friday to reflect on the suffering of Jesus Christ on the day and the love of God for His creations. We can then share the pain and reciprocate that wonderful love of the Father by being faithful to Him through implicit obedience to all His commandments.

“In our fasting and prayer, we should hand over Nigeria and its leadership at all levels to God for direction and guidance towards peace, security and economic revival.

“May the Lord help to appreciate the sacrifice and reciprocate the love,” he said.