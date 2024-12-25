Use Festive Season To Promote Peaceful Coexistence, Gov Aliyu Urges Christians

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has called on Christians to use the Christmas season to promote the peaceful coexistence the state is renowned for.

He made this call in his message to the Christians in the state as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

“Sokoto is known to be peaceful for a very long time and we need to maintain that hard-earned reputation.

“The best way we can achieve that is by contributing our quota individually and collectively, so we all have that responsibility,” he added.

The Governor enjoined Christians in the state to continue to live in peace with their host communities in the overall development of the state.

He described Sokoto as a home for all, irrespective of tribal or religious backgrounds, citing examples of free education given to all students including those of the resident community.

He added the present administration had executed a myriad of developmental projects in the Christian-dominated areas of the state and called on them to ensure harmonious coexistence.

He further called on them to continue to support the present administration in its effort to make Sokoto better.

He wished the Christian community a merry Christmas, and happy and a prosperous new year.

