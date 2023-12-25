Use Festive Season To Pray For Nigeria’s Peaceful Coexistence – Aliyu Urges Christians

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has urged Christians in Sokoto State and other parts of the country to use the Christmas period to fervently pray for peaceful coexistence in the country.

The Governor who made the plea in his Christmas message said Nigeria needs sustained prayers and patriotism for it to surmount the numerous challenges confronting it as a nation.

He said, “Nigeria is today bedevilled with so many challenges, top among which are a dwindling economy and recurring insecurity problems.

“We must work as a team irrespective of our tribal or religious beliefs in order to get our dear nation out of the woods, “he added.

Aliyu renewed his administration’s commitment towards ensuring a more peaceful state where all tribes and followers of other religions will peacefully co-exist.

According to him, efforts are being intensified by both the state government and security agencies to create a peaceful environment for even socio-economic and political activities to thrive.

The Governor, while appreciating the efforts of security agencies in the fight against banditry in the state, charged them to sustain the commendable tempo.

“We are very much appreciative of the successes so far recorded especially the way and manner abductees are being rescued by our security operatives in the state,” he said.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the security agencies in their efforts to rid the state of banditry and other criminal activities.

The Governor, therefore, called on all Nigerians to be more patriotic so that the country can be a better place for all.

The Governor wished Christians a merry Christmas.