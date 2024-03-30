Use Easter To Show Love, Gratitude To God, Nwaobia Tells Christians

The Archbishop of Aba Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr Isaac Nwaobia has urged Christians all over the world, especially those in Nigeria to emulate Jesus Christ and show love to everyone without considering colour, tribal and religious differences.

The Archbishop in his message to commemorate the 2024 Easter celebrations, equally charged Christians to see the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as a period of reflection and gratitude to God for leading them through the pains and sufferings of the present state of affairs in the universe.

He also reminded them that Easter, was more significant and relevant to Christendom because of the challenges facing them today, stressing that it should remind them that no matter how difficult their circumstances may be, God’s love and power are greater.

The Archbishop urged everyone to realize that just as Jesus triumphed over death and brought new life, they could find hope and strength amid the entire struggles.

Nwaobia also said the season was a time to remember the call to action to go and spread the good news of the gospel.

“This Easter, let us renew our commitment to live out our faith in tangible ways, to love and serve others and to be a light in the darkness.”

“May the vision of Christ, fill your hearts with joy, peace and renewed hope. May he strengthen you in your journey of faith and empower you to be agents of his love in the world.”

The Archbishop prayed to God to use His son’s resurrection to bring healing, reconciliation and new life to those we encounter in our daily activities.