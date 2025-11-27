Use Communication To Promote Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, has urged communication practitioners, especially members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to deploy effective communication strategies to correct negative narratives about the country.

He made the call in Abuja at a conference marking the 35th anniversary of the NIPR, FCT chapter.

Malagi, represented by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace, said communication remains central to shaping national perception and reputation.

“The biggest solution to this country’s problem is in this room, because all major national issues are solved through communication,” he said.

In his remarks, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, praised NIPR for its role in shaping public perception and upholding professional standards that support nation-building.

“It is my sincere hope that you will continue to serve as a citadel of learning and a mirror shaping and sustaining public relations across organisations in line with global best practices,” he said.

Also speaking, the National President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said the nation’s security challenges can be addressed through the right communication approaches.

He urged Nigerians to support government efforts to tackle insecurity, stressing the need for collective commitment.

“We should continue to have hope in the Federal Republic of Nigeria because there is no country like Nigeria. This is the best country on earth,” he said.

Neliaku noted that NIPR members are “reputation builders,” adding that the Institute has established the Nigerian Reputation Management Group to support efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s image. He called for partnership with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to achieve this goal.