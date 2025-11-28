Use Communication To Promote Nigeria –Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris yesterday urged communication practitioners, especially the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) members, to use good communication skills to correct negative narratives about the country.

He said this in Abuja at a conference organised as part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of the NIPR, FCT chapter.

The minister, represented by the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director-General Jibrin Ndace, said communication could go a long way building a good reputation for the country.

He said: “The biggest solution to this country’s problem is in this room, because all major national issues are solved through communication.”

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal said the NIPR had proved its worth in shaping perception and setting professional standards that help in nation building.

He said: “It is therefore my sincere hope and expectation that you will remain a good citadel of learning and a mirror that will continue to shape and sustain public relations across organisations in line with global best practices.”