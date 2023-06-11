Use Charcoal For That Sparkling White Teeth

Nothing dulls a beautiful s m i l e like coloured teeth. It totally takes the charm away. For many years, research has been digging into best combinations and recipes that can bring lasting white teeth. It has been difficult but not impossible. Aside getting a surgery to reset teeth with sparkling white teeth, one can get that beautiful smile back by trying out the nature’s gift to man, charcoal.

Charcoal is one of the oldest natural teeth whitening remedies that is gradually gaining acceptance now. The charcoal face mask that is the rave for removing blackheads from face has given people an idea of the usefulness of charcoal.

It is important to note that activated charcoal is not only good for whitening teeth but is extremely effective at binding to toxins from household chemicals, ingested medicines, and other chemicals from the body , especially when taken within 30 minutes of ingestion.

It is a great first treatment for any kind of poisoning. (there are conditions before application) There are whitening toothpastes out there that have activated charcoal in them, but daily brush with charcoal toothpaste does the magic more effectively.

How Activated Charcoal works

Activated charcoal is a highly absorbent substance. It removes toxins when they adhere to the surface of the charcoal. Chemicals and toxins bind to the charcoal, which then pass through the body, without the body absorbing it and are expelled by the digestive system. The first thing people worry about using charcoal is the colour. But you may be in for a surprise the way it washes off from the mouth without stain.

It makes your teeth feel extremely clean and smooth. Before using activated charcoal to brush your teeth, make sure you have two toothbrushes, one for applying the charcoal and one for brushing your mouth out after. Dip a clean, wet toothbrush into the powdered charcoal or pour a capsule of charcoal on the toothbrush. Brush in small, very gentle circles to apply charcoal all over your teeth.

Allow it to sit for two minutes. Spit and rinse your until mouth is clear of charcoal. To remove any remaining charcoal out of your mouth, wet the second clean toothbrush, brush lightly, and rinse. If you are worried about fresh breath that minty toothpaste gives your mouth, you can get a mouthwash or brush the tongue with your normal toothpaste after your charcoal therapy.