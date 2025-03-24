USCG Classifies Nigeria’s ISPS Code Implementation Among Global Best

Share

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has ranked Nigeria’s compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code among the best globally, commending the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its progress in implementing the code.

The commendation was given by Joe Prince Larson, leader of the USCG International Port Security Programme team, during a working tour of Nigerian port terminals to assess the level of ISPS Code implementation across the Country’s port facilities.

As part of the assessment, the team visited key locations, including the Dangote Port and Lekki Free Trade Zones in Lagos State, as well as private port facilities operated by Matrix and Julius Berger in Warri, Delta State.

In a statement issued by Osagie Edwards, NIMASA’s Head of Public Relations, Larson noted that his team would report their findings to the US Coast Guard leadership and expressed confidence in NIMASA’s ability to maintain the high standards observed.

“We had the pleasure of visiting Matrix and Julius Berger in Warri, Delta State, before proceeding to the Lekki Deep Seaport and Dangote Port in Lagos.

“The overall assessment was very positive. We observed a clear and deep understanding of ISPS Code implementation in Nigeria, with the level of compliance on par with some of the world’s leading maritime nations. We will report our findings to US Coast Guard headquarters accordingly,” Larson said.

Also speaking on the development, NIMASA Director General, Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustaining and improving compliance levels at Nigerian ports.

He emphasized that such progress enhances Nigeria’s international reputation in the maritime sector.

Mobereola further noted that NIMASA would continue to support initiatives led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, aimed at raising standards in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“I am pleased with the positive feedback received from the USCG delegation. It serves as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to sectoral development and NIMASA’s dedication, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, to ensuring compliance with international port security standards,” he said.

The USCG has consistently collaborated with NIMASA in conducting on-the-spot assessments to evaluate Nigeria’s ISPS Code compliance levels.

