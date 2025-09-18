USAOSA Lagos Meets Sept 21 To Honour Akpojovi

Unity School Agbarho Old Students Association, (USAOSA), Lagos Chapter, will hold her 2025 third quarterly meeting on Sunday, September 21 at Pepperoni House, Lekki Ajah Expressway, Alasia-Ajah.

A statement by the Chairman, Mr Ighohwo Venu, stated that the meeting will honour one of her distinguished members, Mr Oremena Ajakpovi (SAN), who joined the enviable Silk Class in the legal profession recently.

He disclosed that the welfare of all alumnus, old and new, especially in the area of health insurance, will form one of the central issues to be addressed. Health checks covering basics as sugar level, blood pressure, and HIV among others will be voluntarily conducted.

There will also be health talk on lifestyle and healthy living. He assured that the Class of 1984 hosting the meeting is promising all attendees a vibrant and fun filled rendezvous. Urging all old students in the South West zone as well as visiting alumni to attend the meeting.