USAID’s State2State Trains Kebbi Health Monitoring, Evaluation Officers On Data Mgt

A new dawn is unfolding for Kebbi State’s health sector, driven by a resolve to harness and gather data for informed decision-making and policy formulation.

This development follows a three-day training organized by USAID State2State for Monitoring and Evaluation Officers across the state’s Health MDAs and CSOs, held in Sokoto.

Usman Faleye, State2State Kebbi state team lead, emphasized that the training aims to enhance the health sector’s service delivery.

“The training focuses on understanding NHMIS and DHIS-2, data transformation, and the fundamentals of monitoring and evaluation,” Faleye explained.

Dr. Jibril Labbo Gwandu, representing the Commissioner for Health, commended State2State for the timely training, which will equip participants with skills in generating, analyzing, and utilizing data.

Dr Gwandu, Kebbi State Director of Medical Services, expressed optimism that participants will leverage the training to improve data usage, ultimately benefiting the state, particularly in the health sector.

Professor Umar Usman, Statistician General at the Kebbi Bureau of Statistics, highlighted the importance of effective data utilization.

“Data gathering and processing are futile if not translated into actionable insights,” Professor Umar noted. He emphasized that the training has identified gaps in data validation, which will be addressed.

Sani Ibrahim, State2State SMEL Specialist, stressed the significance of collecting quality data, which will inform policy and decision-making.

“Stakeholders now grasp the process of data entry, critical analysis, and report generation for policymakers,” Ibrahim said.

The training includes designing and developing monthly and quarterly reports for effective program management among others.

