USAID’s State2State Initiative Launches Leadership, Governance Mgt System To Strengthen Kebbi’s Health Sector

The USAID Nigeria State Accountability, Transparency, and Effectiveness (State2State) initiative has launched a leadership and governance management system for Kebbi State’s health sector.

This development was announced by Usman Faleye, State2State lead team member in Kebbi State, during a two-day quarterly coordination meeting of the Universal Health Coverage Technical Working Group.

Faleye explained that the meeting brought together experts to identify gaps in governance structures within the state.

The conclusion was that there was a vacuum in leadership and governance teams.

However, with the new system in place, Kebbi State now has a leadership and governance team with the right composition, advisory groups, and secretariat.

The leadership and governance management system aims to provide strategic oversight on the implementation of health policies in the state, promote accountability and transparency in health projects, and ensure effective resource mobilization.

Jafar Muhammad Augie, Executive Secretary of the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, thanked the organizers for creating a leadership and governance technical working group.

This group will oversee the implementation of government policies, ensure transparency and accountability, and help formulate strategies for achieving universal health coverage.

Abubakar Ahmad Jega, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Planning, appreciated the support from USAID and emphasized the importance of setting up technical groups to achieve desired objectives.

He noted that the ministry’s mandate is to coordinate activities, ensure policies and programs align with the state development plan, and create budget lines for all MDAs.

Dr. Zaki Abubakar Zaki, CMD and Permanent Secretary of Yahaya Memorial Hospital Birnin Kebbi, highlighted the need for effective leadership across all healthcare delivery sectors.

He emphasized the importance of allocating limited resources efficiently and harmonizing relationships with partners to achieve universal health coverage.

The launch of the leadership and governance management system is expected to bring significant improvements to Kebbi State’s health sector.

