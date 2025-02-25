USAID’s Funding: KCCI Backs Action To Sanitize Kano NGOs

Share

Kano Concerned Citizens’ Initiative (KCCI) has thrown weight behind the move to scrutinize the operations of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) being funded by foreign-based agencies in the state.

KCCI pointed out that the urgent need to verify the motive and sources of funding of NGOs in Kano becomes pertinent considering the recent revelation of a United States (US) Congressman that alleged USAID’s funding of Boko Haram.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Ahmed Aminu and made available to Journalists on Tuesday, the concerned group vowed to support the special committee instituted to purge the state against global security threats.

KCCI noted that the group has been following with a keen sense of responsibility the activities of various NGOs especially those with foreign connections, after the revelation of security concerns raised against USAID.

“The recent revelation in the US Congress of the allegation of the USAID’s funding of Boko Haram raises deep concern over the activities of NGOs that have connections with foreign aid agencies.

“Our people are vulnerable and have become prey to exploitation by the activities of these NGOs, largely because of bad governance which has links to economic programs imposed by globalists.

“Our society cannot remain indifferent to all forms of exploitations and propagation of values especially on LGBTQ+ by these agents of globalists that are hostile to our Faith.

KCCI said further: “It is in this light that we welcome the move by the Kano State Government to sanitize the activities of NGOs. The high-powered Committee is charged with investigating and documenting, sources of funding, nature of activities, areas of intervention and operational methods to recommend a regulatory framework that aligns with the State’s vision and development goals.

“These are long overdue as Kano State should not remain an open field for testing ideas by the globalists because the State sets the pulse of entire Northern Nigeria. We commend the State Government for this bold initiative”. Aminu said.

The group pledged willingness to make necessary contributions towards the success of the Committee therefore calling on all citizens of Kano State to give the Committee the support and cooperation it deserves in the patriotic endeavor to rid the state of impending threat.

