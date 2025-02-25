USAID Withdrawal Not North’s Biggest Problem – Aliyu

Share

Former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, on Monday, said the withdrawal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is not the biggest challenge facing Northern Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that United States President, Donald Trump, after his swearing-in as the 47th American President announced the shutdown of USAID, alleging that the agency is a criminal organization.

Reacting to the development, Aliyu who spoke at the 11th annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards in Bauchi, where he chairs the event warned that internal conflicts and worsening poverty posed greater threats to the region’s stability.

This is as he also warned that the North is breaking apart due to growing divisions, with some people deliberately turning the Hausa against the Fulani to destabilize the region.

The Ex-Governor said, ‘’the North’s problems go beyond the withdrawal of U.S. aid agency USAID.”

“There are people working to weaken the North, fueling conflicts and worsening poverty. If we don’t act fast, we will suffer the consequences.”

Governor Bala Mohammed, speaking on behalf of Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, called for unity, blaming the region’s struggles on years of neglect and selfish interests.

He assured that the Northern Governors’ Forum was working on solutions to tackle those challenges and rebuild the region.

In his remarks, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang reaffirmed that Nigeria’s unity and peace remained non-negotiable despite the country’s economic and security challenges.

Mutfwang, represented by Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, RT Hon Joyce Lohya Ramnap, urged Nigerians to embrace diversity and foster national unity.

He commended the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, calling on Northern leaders to unite in addressing regional challenges and unlocking the North’s untapped economic potential.

