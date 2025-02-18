USAID: US Mission To Probe Past Aid To Nigeria

Share

The United States (US) Mission to Nigeria has announced that the American government is set to investigate how past aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries has been utilized.

In a post on its verified X handle on Tuesday, the US Mission to Nigeria confirmed the ongoing efforts to track past assistance provided by the US government.

New Telegraph recalls that, on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump suspended all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns about global destabilization and misalignment with American interests.

This move follows growing calls for a comprehensive review of how US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds have been spent.

The statement further highlighted that Boko Haram was officially designated a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the U.S. Secretary of State on November 14, 2013.

It said the designation was to block the group’s assets, restrict its fundraising efforts, prosecute its members, and prevent them from travelling to the United States.

The U.S. Mission also strongly condemned the ongoing violence and loss of life caused by Boko Haram in Nigeria.

However, the US government reaffirmed its commitment to working with Nigeria and regional partners to combat terrorism and enhance security in West Africa

“Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients.

“The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.” it declared.

