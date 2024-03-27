USAID State2State Dialogue Supports Women’s Roles In Conflict Mitigation

The USAID State2State has reiterated the roles of women, traditional and religious leaders in conflict mitigation and resolution. The USAID project, which rose from its second quarterly conflict mitigation and prevention dialogue in Sokoto State, also identified issues that could lead to conflicts and proffers solutions on how to mitigate and prevent conflicts.

The State Team Lead for USAID State2State, Dr Ladan Abdulkadir in his remarks, noted that Nigeria is bedevilled with conflicts of different degrees across the country hence, saying there is the need to develop ideas that would nip these conflicts in the bud. He, therefore, enjoined participants at the meeting to be committed in carrying out the outcome and resolutions of the meeting.

However, the USAID State2State Conflict Specialists, Diner Cosmos moderated the technical session on the recommendation on steps to mitigate the drivers of conflict arising from the provisions and implementation of the state and local government areas budget participation and roles of women in conflict prevention and mitigation.

The technical session also deliberated on Conflict Assessment Framework/ Political Economy Analysis, CAF/PEA Contextual Update; recommended approach to mitigating/ preventing recurrence of violent conflicts, as well as develop action plan to address identified or emerging key drivers of conflicts in order to minimise any escalation for implementation.