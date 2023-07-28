USAID Spends $7.8m To Fight Malaria Vectorlink Project In Nigeria

I n partnership with the Federal Government, the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), yesterday said it had spent $7.8 million on the five-year Presi- dent’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) VectorLink project.

The project, according to USAID, provides technical expertise for surveillance of organisms that host malaria-causing parasites and insecticide resistance monitoring across Nigeria. Speaking at the event, PMI Resident Advisor Jules Mihigo said: “USAID reaffirms our commitment through PMI to support the holistic approach of the national malaria control programme to eliminate malaria in Nigeria, notably through vector control.

“We would like to thank the National Malaria Elimination Programme for the unwavering leadership and our partners at VectorLink for the quality and diligence of your work over the past five years.” Mihigo said as the VectorLink project draws to a close, USAID-PMI will continue to engage and support the National Malaria Elimination Programme under the new PMI-Evolve project, which will begin on August 1.

He said PMI-Evolve would build the capacity of community members to understand, accept, and sustain the use of vector control interventions to reduce mosquito bites and the malaria burden.