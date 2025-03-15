USAID Pullout: There’s need for homegrown solutions to medical problems –NIMR DG

Share

…says 98% of funding comes from foreign donors

John Oladapo Obafunwa is the DG/CEO of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR). A professor of forensic pathology, ex-VC of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, as well as a former Provost of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja. Obafunwa is also a law graduate. He told Isioma Madike in this interview that he’d like to pay more attention to disease conditions in Nigeria’s environment even as he added that NIMR can’t afford power outages because of equipment that are temperature sensitive. Excerpts:

How would you describe the NIMR you met as the DG?

Let me start by saying that I inherited an institution that has achieved a lot over the years. My predecessors contributed in various ways to develop NIMR. Of course, development is also a function of the funding level and they tried to secure some increase in funding either from the government or from external agencies. I inherited some new buildings that had been put up and from our 2024 budget, additional construction was approved; we are just accessing the money now. But just to show that there has been some kind of response towards that, and for that I want to express my thanks to my predecessors, and to the government also.

What else did you inherit apart from infrastructure?

Apart from infrastructure, I inherited a number of personnel, especially researchers, who have been working hard to produce results, and to them, I equally say a big thanks.

How about funding?

Unfortunately, about 98 per cent of our funding is through foreign donors, World Health Organisation (WHO), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, West African Health Organisation, some Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), a number of them, who have been assisting our researchers to conduct research into various sectors. But it’s a fact that when you have foreign donors funding research, there is a tendency for them to fund what is of interest to them. At the end of the day, the problem of what is of interest to the common man on the street remains unresolved, which is why my personal interest is that in addition to all those things currently going on, we should start looking at disease conditions to pay greater attention to them. I’m not saying that my predecessors were not doing that but I’d like to pay more attention to the disease conditions in our environment to investigate why some things constitute a problem in our environment as opposed to other environments.

Do you have anything to suggest non-compliance or the problem of fake drugs impacting on patient management at NIMR?

That’s something peculiar to our environment and we know that The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been closing down some places but to what extent has this affected the management of any disease condition? Also, things as simple as malaria or treatment of infections, use of antibiotics; I must admit that a lot of work goes into malaria now to try to identify drug resistance, strains. But beyond that I can give another example, why is it that we have this seemingly high rate of chronic kidney diseases requiring dialysis, requiring transplant? Is there anything peculiar about our environment whether it is food, drinks? Has anything changed over the years? Yes, we know that we have a lot of data being put together but I believe NIMR can do more. What’s the content of every metal in our waters; the various effluents from industries and so on? How are they possibly impacting on the health of the people right down to the different kinds of cancers? What’s the degree of pollution and what pollutants do we have in here that could be responsible or could contribute, don’t let’s say responsible, potentially contribute, to chronic upper respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive lung disease. We have a seemingly high rate of breast cancer and the more aggressive ones. We know for a fact that the more aggressive ones are usually found among people of colour. We also know that some genetic factors are involved.

Are there other concerns?

The literature is full of information concerning this. Given the kind of equipment and facilities we have in NIMR, perhaps we can do more in case of investigation. Same thing with a number of equipment, many of them donated by foreign donors and I’d say that my predecessors did a lot in ensuring that we have all these facilities capable of doing analytical tests.

How do you maintain the equipment?

The issue of maintenance, cost of reagents and consumables, that’s a different thing entirely. With regards to those facilities, I’m happy to say that we are way ahead of any medical facility in the country and perhaps in the sub-region. So, in that sense what I’m saying is that, yes, we want to work in the area of research but I’m thinking of research that will appeal to the common man in the street, I’m extending it to our legislators.

Why the legislators?

This is because the funding will come from them. If you don’t know what NIMR is doing, when you go to them and say you want some money for this, they would probably ask you what is it. To bring NIMR to the people, I introduced this concept of monthly meeting of media chat. The median edition was in January where we talked about NIMR, what we are doing and answered general questions and said to them that we intend to have this on a monthly basis, bringing different researchers and their co-researchers, maybe about 2-3 people to talk to the press about what they do. They talk about what they are doing, what they have done and how it could potentially impact or impact the lives of people and what are the various limitations around it, where necessary, take the press to their laboratories to look at the equipment and what is going on.

Can the researchers take journalists on field trips?

Where some researchers have to do field work, they can come with video clips of what they have done in the field or what they are doing because it’s going to be difficult to take 10-15 reporters to go to Port Harcourt or Maiduguri, for instance, to see what they are doing in those places but we can have video clips which we can share.

How does NIMR cope with power supply given the sensitive equipment therein?

Electricity is one major thing this administration intends to look at and deal with, with the seriousness it deserves. We have equipment that are temperature sensitive, regents, consumables, particularly regents that need to be maintained under definite temperature. We can’t afford power outages here and that’s why the people in Discos or whatever, need to appreciate that NIMR is a peculiar environment. Once you have prolonged power outage, all your regents are gone, all your samples that you are trying to work on, are gone. Unfortunately, some of them don’t seem to understand the relevance and you keep getting humongous bills.

Is there no metre in NIMR?

We don’t have a metre here in NIMR. Several letters have been written, if I have to count, we have written at least six, right down to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Did they respond to any of the letters?

Recently, they said, okay, we’d fix it and this bar bushing; we’d fix it and come back. I have sent people to go to Eko Electricity for a meeting to discuss these things. As a matter of fact, the business manager, I’m sorry I am getting a bit personal here. The business manager at Eko Electricity said you don’t need a metre and I said, okay, how do I know what we are consuming but he insisted they are reading the metre, which he said is in their office. There was an agreement that anytime they want to read, even the one in their office, the head of electrical in NIMR, who incidentally is the Ag HOD of works and materials, will come with you to read. My team was invited there and told they cannot go into their control room. And I said, I’m not keen on this thing about reading your metre, you just come and give us our own metre, whatever it reads, we see it. Like I said, this business manager at some point said we don’t need a metre.

What’s the average bill from Eko Electricity?

The monthly bill that comes ranges between N44 and N49 million, they told us we are in band A. And that is one of the reasons I said look, let us have our own metre and they usually say if you don’t pay by so and so date, we disconnect you. When we remind them that they don’t seem to understand what we do here, they would say, ‘we don’t care’, we will disconnect. We had to run to our colleagues and their funders to raise money to pay a bill of Eko Electricity Company. We paid over N43 million last month. The money coming from our researchers through the donors; this shouldn’t be happening.

What happens if any of the donors decides to pull out, where would that leave NIMR?

It’s a potential danger. So, if the donors decide to pull out or if today you tell them that the regent they bought for you has gone bad or the samples you are supposed to analyse have gone bad because of power outage or the equipment they bought for you, which are pressure sensitive have gone bad, after sometime, they will tell you oh, you people are not serious and they will move on. However, at the last budget defence, we were there trying to defend our budget, tried to appeal to the legislators while certain things should be increased; talked about the need for us to focus on country oriented research. Well, we know the budget has been signed, we have been told what we are getting and we can only work within what we are getting. I can only hope that come next year, things will be better.

Don’t you think it will be necessary to invite the legislators to NIMR to see things for themselves?

Thank you for this question. What you said is quite germane, apart from budget defense; I have tried hard to interact with some of them before the budget defence last year at least 3, 4 times because they would come and say they want to conduct oversight functions and we seize the opportunity to share some information and that would also explain why we felt there was need for media chats and it will get to them.

Any discussion in that regard?

Yes, indeed. Two Fridays ago, I was with a senior member of the House of Reps having some time to do with health services, we spent some time together, he is a pleasant fellow, and he said Prof, we will see how we can do something. Although no specific promises were made, it was a very friendly chat; but having said that we need to also create that forum as part of our media chat to bring them down. But you know what, to bring them down, you have to decide on the number you are going to bring. You have to fly them, put them in a hotel. Now the question is, where is that money coming from? I’m not going to steal and if you go and take money from any other sector, you will be queried on who authorised you to do that. But we will find a way of working around it; I’m hoping that people will continue with funding. Maybe I shouldn’t complain too much, the budget for this year is an improvement of that of last year. Just that I thought there are certain things I feel we should have been given.

What are those things?

One of them, without getting into details, touches on the welfare of staff and for you to get the best out of yourself, you need to pay attention to certain needs, but like I said, we wait next year to see what happens.

How is the temporary USAID programme suspension affecting NIMR, especially in the area of HIV/TB funding?

Well, you have touched on a political point. I’m more into the technical aspect of things. But perhaps we need to wake up and consider certain realities. President Donald Trump was elected by Americans to govern America and my attitude to it is that he reserves the right to do whatever he considers to be the best for America. He reserves the right to spend so much outside America and spend whatever on the inside. So, I’d not jump into the arena to condemn him in that direction. Whether it is the best thing globally is a different thing. Perhaps, it’s a wakeup call for us to do more for ourselves.

Nigeria has benefited a lot, not just with respect to USAID, but also from support from other organisations. In looking at certain disease entities, if they withdraw, it will potentially affect the availability of drugs that need to be used and of course impact, potentially negatively, on the management of our patients in certain disease entities, for example HIV. Apart from that, you have other things like Tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis.

There is no doubt that we will have that impact and perhaps at this point, it might be better for me to involve one of our researchers, a public health specialist and potentially the HOD of our clinical services department that deals with some of these and researching them. Perhaps, I should invite him to shed more light on that aspect of how they are coping, what’s the impact and how they plan to navigate during this period till we have a definite solution. Maybe, at this point, I should invite Dr David Oladele.

Dr David Oladele

Thanks Prof for inviting me into this discussion. Indeed, you have summarised the whole thing, the only thing I’ll add is that after the pronouncement by President Trump’s executive order what we saw, not only in NIMR, but everywhere in Nigeria there’s uncertainty. People were not sure of next steps.

What do you mean?

Just to put it in context, NIMR is not directly dealing with USAID when it comes to HIV drugs, they have their mechanism of relating. They work through what is known as implementing partners like the local NGOs, who work with them. They are like intermediaries between NIMR and USAID. Currently we are working with Heartland Alliance Nigeria Ltd. So, what they do at NIMR is to support the treatment and the laboratories, at present we have over 6, 000 patients in our care.

When did HIV treatment start in NIMR?

HIV treatment started in NIMR in 2002 and from then till now we have accumulated over 25, 000 patients on clinical care but in the last 5 to 10 years, because we scale down this for effective management, we had to transfer some of our patients out, leaving us with about 6, 000 patients in care. So, when the announcement was made, what we saw was, what do we do now? The partners were not sure and it affected the supply of drugs to NIMR to take care of our HIV patients. Most of our drugs we use here are collected from national strap, Oshodi, and the mechanism of supplying the drugs is sponsored by USAID. So, when that initial statement was made, those in charge of drugs had to stop working momentarily. So, that panic was there; we had to limit drugs given to patients to one month only for that one week or so.

Why can’t we manufacture HIV drugs in this country

To me, that’s a pertinent question. We have companies in Nigeria that can manufacture the drugs; all the government needs to do is to empower them to manufacture these drugs. That will reduce the cost of importation. For many years now, we have been getting from India, South Africa. India is a major supply. So, why can’t Nigerian companies be empowered to manufacture these drugs? I think we have to start to look for homegrown solutions to this and I think that’s what our government should start thinking about. But I’m optimistic that we will not come to that level because I think in global health, one of the ways of preventing disease is to take care of it at the source because I feel that if we stop treatment of HIV in Nigeria, America will also be affected. Don’t forget that Nigerians are the most travelled people in the world and there’s the possibility for people to carry it wherever they go.

How’s the management of TB and hepatitis?

For TB, it’s said to be Siamese twins with HIV, meaning that it’s when the immune system is down that one is likely to experience TB. So, for every centre that treats HIV, they must actively screen for TB both for new patients or those already on treatment. It’s just to be sure the patient is not infected. Then anywhere you are treating TB, you must also screen for HIV, you want to be sure the patient does not have a depressed immune system and if the patients have co-TB and HIV infections, we start the TB treatment first and when they are stable, we start the HIV treatment. The TB treatment is provided free by the government and the HIV treatment is equally free.

Now for hepatitis treatment, some of the drugs used to treat HIV can equally be used for it, especially hepatitis B. So, what you need to do is that any patient who has that co-infection and is already taking tenofovir, it works for both. That way you are able to use one stone to kill two birds and they do well on their treatment. The only problem is when the patient cannot use tenofovir, especially when the kidney has a problem. Then the patient might need to go and purchase the drugs; that’s the challenge. For HIV treatment like Abacavir, which is for the treatment of the kidney? It’s important that when a patient is on HIV drugs, you check their kidney and liver functions regularly to be sure the drugs are not causing additional problems for them. However, most facilities that give this treatment don’t do that and I don’t know the reason.

Prof

Where do you see NIMR in the near future?

Well, like I said earlier, I’d like to see a situation where the funding for NIMR will increase. I’d also like to see a situation where NIMR is focusing more on national oriented research so that what we are doing will be more relevant to our immediate environment. I want to see a complete reversal of the funding profile at least maybe 50-50, foreign and local donors. I wish to equally see a situation where NIMR could be generating its own power supply and be less dependent on the national grid. I’m hoping to see a situation where more studies will be conducted in the area of toxicology, meaning testing body fluids whether blood or urine or fluid of the eye for drugs and other chemicals. And as was mentioned earlier on when you are doing clinical trials, you’d want to do a little bit of drug monitoring. I’m hoping that comes on very soon, maybe by next year, it will be another aspect of analysis that would have been added to the arsenal that we have in NIMR.

I’m also hoping to venture into medical legal areas, call it the research aspect of forensic; we hope to incorporate that along the line. When we do that we will be better positioned to assist those other agencies.

