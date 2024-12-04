USAID Partners Ascend Studios To Boost Africa Creative Blueprint

Share

The United States Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced its latest strategic partnership with Ascend Studios.

Ascend Studios, a creative industry organisation providing capacity building, mentorship, social, educational, and economic empowerment to women and youth to propel Nigeria’s creative sector.

This partnership will catalyze additional funding to strengthen Nigeria’s burgeoning Nollywood industry with additional partners including Paramount Nigeria, Venture Garden Group, and renowned music executive Ralph Simon.

Labeled the Africa Creative Blueprint, this strategic partnership will strengthen Nigerian youth with the skills and resources needed to compete in the creative industry and also elevate Nigerian creatives to the international stage.

USAID Nigeria Mission Director, Melissa Jones, said: “The U.S. government is eager to enhance Nigeria’s capacity as a leading player in the creative economy and encourage global partnerships.

“This partnership will create a stream of highquality, commercially viable content that can compete on the world stage.” While Nigeria’s film industry has achieved global recognition, it faces structural challenges that hinder its full economic and creative potential.

