USAID intervenes in Bauchi educational reform

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has signified its readiness to assist Bauchi State with technical assistance to achieve its objectives in its educational reform.

A top official of the agency, Mariam Britel, gave the assurance at the weekend when she led other officials of the organisation on an advocacy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi.

Britel recalled that USAID has been working in Bauchi State priority areas for the past 10 years, hence the need to support the state government’s ongoing educational reform in order to achieve the desired objectives.

She appreciated the unwavering commitment of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards the educational development in the state, and urged him to sustain the relationship with the organisation for more interventions.

Mohammed has, while responding, acknowledged the USAID’s interventions in Bauchi particularly in the areas of capacity building for human capital development, educational infrastructure among others.

Governor Mohammed promised to utilise the opportunity by the agency for the best interest of the state and its people.

The governor said with the assurance of providing technical assistance by the agency, the state government will soon commence implementation of the recommendations of the recent educational summit conducted in the state.