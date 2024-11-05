USAID Gives 8 Groups N1.72bn To Combat Cholera In Lagos

Share

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) has awarded grants worth N1.72 billion to eight local organisations for interventions against cholera outbreak.

The grants were awarded to the organisations at a two-day signing and onboarding workshop on Monday in Lagos. The workshop was organised to officially launch the grant activities and provide relevant orientation for the new grantees.

The initiative was to support the state government’s effort to reduce cholera transmission, promote behavioural change and prevent future outbreaks.

The grants were awarded under the Capacity Building, Research, and Advocacy Fund (CAREVO Fund) to enhance the operational and outreach capacity of CommunityBased Organisations (CBOs) that provide WASH services, with a focus on communities underserved by public utilities.

The organisations are: JAM Foundation, Equitable Health Access Initiative Nigeria, South Saharan Social Development Organisation, and Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development.

